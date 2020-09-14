Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/14 05:01:45 am
0.92295 GBP   -0.17%
05:08aTAKE FIVE : Brexit blues are back
RE
04:55aEUROPE : Vaccine hopes, global M&A boost European stocks
RE
04:45aVaccine hopes boost world share markets
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Former PM Cameron says he has misgivings about Brexit move

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/14/2020 | 04:51am EDT

Former British prime minister David Cameron joined other ex-leaders of the country to express concern at Boris Johnson's plan to break international law by overriding parts of the Brexit divorce treaty with the European Union.

"Passing an act of parliament and then going on to break an international treaty obligation is the very, very last thing you should contemplate. It should be an absolute final resort," Cameron, from Johnson's Conservative Party, told reporters on Monday.

"So I do have misgivings about what is being proposed."

Former prime ministers Tony Blair and John Major said on Sunday that Britain must drop its "shocking" plan.

However, Cameron did not go that far, saying a proposed bill that lawmakers will vote on later on Monday - and which the government has said would breach international law - had to be seen in the context of tough trade talks with the EU.

"So far what's happened is the government has proposed a law that it might pass or might not pass, might use or might not use, depending on whether certain circumstances do or do not appear," he said.

"The bigger picture here is we are in a vital negotiation with the European Union to get a deal and I think we have to keep that context, that big prize in mind."

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Writing by William Schomberg)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
05:08aTAKE FIVE : Brexit blues are back
RE
04:55aEUROPE : Vaccine hopes, global M&A boost European stocks
RE
04:45aVaccine hopes boost world share markets
RE
04:44aLondon stocks gain as AstraZeneca resumes vaccine trials
RE
04:39aLondon stocks gain as AstraZeneca resumes vaccine trials
RE
04:34aVaccine hopes boost world share markets
RE
04:14aSterling recovers some lost ground before key Brexit vote
RE
03:19aBREXIT : Former uk pm cameron says he has grave misgivings about proposed uk bil..
RE
01:15aPound dogged by Brexit worries, yen looks to Abe successor vote
RE
09/13Soybeans rise above $10 a bushel on Chinese demand
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group