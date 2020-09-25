Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

France rejects UK 'intimidation' on post-Brexit deal - FT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 01:51am EDT

France has dismissed this week's dire British warnings about post-Brexit transport delays across the Channel as tactical posturing, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

"Of course, the signals that have been sent in the past few days are damaging," France's Europe minister Clément Beaune told FT.

"Anything which disrupts, disturbs or increases tensions in the negotiations is regrettable, and we won't fall for a kind of intimidation at the European level," the report quoted Beaune.

France's response came a day after Ireland warned that a potential European Union-UK deal would fail if the divorce treaty is threatened.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson plunged Brexit into chaos earlier this month by unveiling, and then pressing ahead with, draft legislation that would undercut parts of the 2020 EU divorce treaty.

A British government report this week said there could be queues of up to 7,000 trucks in southeast England because some vehicles will not have the correct post-Brexit documentation.

The Reasonable Worst Case Scenario for borders report added that disruption could be lower in the initial days of January, but could worsen over the first two weeks as freight demand builds.

Britain could face wider disruption at the end of its transition agreement with the European Union if businesses don't take the deadline seriously, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has warned.

However, Beaune told FT he saw these as ways of putting pressure on the Europeans.

France and the EU were keen to reach a deal, he said, adding that it is impossible to grant the UK broad access to the EU market unless it agreed to respect the bloc's health and environmental rules and restrictions on state aid for companies.

"We are preparing for all scenarios," he said. "The best outcome is still to have an agreement."

Britain left the EU in January, but under a transition arrangement remains a member in all but name until the end of the year, by then it hopes to have clinched a free trade deal with the bloc.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
12:30aFrance rejects UK 'intimidation' on post-Brexit deal - FT
RE
09/24Dollar off 2-month peak but on course for best week in 6 months
RE
09/24EU/UK trade deal will fail if divorce treaty threatened, Ireland says
RE
09/24Brexit and coronavirus spur EU to deepen capital market
RE
09/23UK's Gove says confident on financial services equivalence after Brexit
RE
09/23JPMorgan to move $230 billion of assets to Germany ahead of Brexit - source
RE
09/23JPMorgan to move £184 billion of assets to Germany ahead of Brexit - source
RE
09/23Sterling erases recent losses, jumping 0.6% versus weaker euro
RE
09/23UBS Wealth says no-deal Brexit would weaken pound to $1.25, sees sharp fall i..
RE
09/23BREXIT POSITIVITY RETURNS : UK 'confident' of a deal, EU 'determined' for one
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group