  Homepage
  Currencies
  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
  News
  Summary
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
France's Beaune: fishing row with Britain still not resolved

12/17/2021 | 01:31pm GMT
FILE PHOTO: Fishing trawlers are docked at Boulogne-sur-Mer in France

PARIS (Reuters) -France has obtained 93% of the post-Brexit fishing licences it claims from Britain and will now ask the European Commission to put further pressure on London, French Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Friday.

Maritime Minister Annick Giradin said France was still missing 73 fishing licences to settle the conflict with Britain.

The ministers spoke to reporters after a meeting with fishing representatives and President Emmanuel Macron.

"The next step will be to ask the Commission in the coming days to convene the Partnership Council as provided for under the Brexit trade deal to settle a problem," Beaune said.

"We will ask the Commission in the coming days to start litigation to obtain the licences we are entitled to," he added.

Britain and the EU agreed to set up a licensing system to grant fishing vessels access to each other's waters when Britain left the bloc. But France says it has not been given the full number it is due, while Britain says only those lacking the correct documentation have not been granted.

Fishing represents a tiny share of both the French and British economies, but it is politically sensitive.

(Reporting by Dominique VidalonEditing by Tassilo Hummel and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2021
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish