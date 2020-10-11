French fishermen better off with no deal than bad British proposals -minister

PARIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - French fishermen would be better
off with no-deal rather than accepting "unacceptable" proposals
by Britain in Brexit fishing talks, France's Minister of the Sea
said in an interview published on Sunday.
"So far, the UK has made unacceptable proposals. Fishermen
would rather have no agreement than a bad agreement, and they
are not wrong," Annick Girardin told the JDD newspaper.
"We have laid out red lines: access to fishing grounds,
quotas and the species that we fish today. Europeans must
preserve their resources and their access."
The EU and Britain are in crunch negotiations to get a deal
on post-Brexit trade in place before an end-year deadline.
Fishing is one of three main stumbling blocks.
The EU wants to secure consistent rights to fish in British
waters, an important issue for France where coastal fishing
communities are politically influential. Britain wants a deal
more like that of non-EU member Norway, under which quotas are
set each year.
"We're preparing for all eventualities, and therefore also
for a no-deal. France is preparing to support its fisheries and
the entire industry. European tools will have to be put in place
for this," Girardin said, adding she still hoped a compromise
could be reached.
