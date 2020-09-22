Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

German Economy Seen Shrinking Less in 2020 Than Previously Expected -- Ifo Institute

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 04:56am EDT

By Maria Martinez

The German economy is experiencing a milder slump than expected, the German Ifo Institute said in the presentation of its Autumn forecasts.

The eurozone's largest economy will shrink 5.2% this year, according to the Ifo Institute. In the summer, Ifo had predicted a 6.7% contraction.

"The second-quarter decline was smaller than we had feared and the current recovery is proceeding better than we had expected," said Timo Wollmershauser, head of forecasts at Ifo.

As the contraction currently expected is smaller than previously forecast, economic growth next year will be correspondingly lower. Ifo expects 5.1% growth in 2021 instead of 6.4%. For 2022, Ifo anticipates growth of 1.7%.

"The degree of uncertainty in our forecasts is enormous because nobody knows how the coronavirus pandemic will develop, whether there will be a hard Brexit after all, and whether the trade wars will be resolved," Mr. Wollmershauser said.

Unemployment is expected to rise to 2.7 million this year from an average of 2.3 million last year. In 2021, it will fall to 2.6 million and then to 2.5 million in 2022. In percentage terms, unemployment will rise to 5.9% this year from 5.0%. It will fall to 5.7% in 2021 and to 5.5% in the following year.

The German government's 2019 surplus of EUR52.5 billion will plunge to a deficit of EUR170.6 billion this year in response to falling revenue and a drastic rise in expenditure to support the economy, Ifo said. Next year the deficit will amount to EUR86.9 billion and in 2022 it will still be EUR68.4 billion.

Germany's current account surplus --which includes exports, imports, services and transfers-- will also fall in 2020 to EUR215.4 billion from EUR244 billion, driven by a decline in exports much faster than in imports, Ifo said. Next year, however, the surplus will rise again to EUR276.2 billion and it will reach EUR290.1 billion in 2022.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
04:56aGerman Economy Seen Shrinking Less in 2020 Than Previously Expected -- Ifo In..
DJ
09/21Brexit treaty-busting powers would be last resort, says UK minister
RE
09/21Fca tells banks to "ramp up" preparations for all brexit scenarios
RE
09/21Banks and second national lockdown threat push sterling down 0.9%
RE
09/21Sterling edges lower amid second national lockdown threat
RE
09/21DEUTSCHE BANK : Global GDP to hit pre-COVID-19 levels in mid-2021
RE
09/21DEUTSCHE BANK : Global GDP to hit pre-COVID-19 levels in mid-2021
RE
09/21REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip on worries about global recovery; eye..
RE
09/18Dollar falls against the yen, sterling dips on COVID worries
RE
09/18JPMORGAN CHASE : to Relocate 200 London Workers -Bloomberg
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group