Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

German bond yields at 7-month lows as stimulus hopes fade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 02:47am EDT

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - German government bond yields fell to seven-month lows on Thursday as prospects of fresh U.S. stimulus before the presidential election faded while rising coronavirus cases in Europe boosted appeal for safe-haven assets.

Yields on perceived safe-haven German government bonds for 10-year maturities fell 2 bps to -0.594%, the lowest since mid-March. Yields have fallen nearly 7 bps this week.

Downbeat comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that a stimulus deal was unlikely before the Nov. 3 vote provided one of several reasons for profit-taking.

"Data today is expected to confirm U.S. economic sentiment is deteriorating, U.S. fiscal stimulus remains some way off and a hard Brexit remains likely," Mizuho strategists said in a daily note.

Also weighing on sentiment was a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in Europe, with some nations are closing schools, cancelling surgery and enlisting student medics.

A rally in peripheral European government debt markets including Italy stalled as investors took profits.

Anticipated support from the European Central Bank has particularly benefited debt from lower-rated Southern European countries, which offer a yield pick-up on the likes of Germany and would benefit the most from the stimulus.

Portugal raised 1 billion euros from an auction on Wednesday, which included eight-year bonds pricing at a negative yield, the first time it has achieved a sub-zero yield on a maturity longer than six years.

Italian 10-year bond yields were trading at 0.659% after falling to a record low at 0.634% on Wednesday (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; editing by John Stonestreet)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
02:47aGerman bond yields at 7-month lows as stimulus hopes fade
RE
02:40aUK NEEDS TO MAKE A BREXIT CALL SOON : deal or no-deal?
RE
01:59aGoldman Sachs says there could be Brexit drama ahead and then a thin deal
RE
10/14World stocks sag on pandemic surge, gold gains on safety bid
RE
10/14Dollar dips after best day in three weeks; euro hits lowest level in a week
RE
10/14Top Brussels officials press Johnson for progress in trade talks
RE
10/14Johnson tells EU he is 'disappointed' with Brexit deal progress
RE
10/14EUROPE : European stocks dip on second wave fears, Brexit uncertainty
RE
10/14LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Stronger pound weighs on FTSE 100 as Brexit talks set to..
RE
10/14Gold jumps 1% on dollar weakness, economic uncertainty
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group