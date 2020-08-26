Log in
Germany scraps plans for Brexit talks at EU ambassadors summit - The Guardian

08/26/2020 | 02:24pm EDT

Germany has dropped plans to discuss Brexit at a European Union ambassadors summit next weeek, The Guardian newspaper reported https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/aug/26/germany-scraps-plans-for-brexit-talks-at-eu-ambassadors-summit?utm_term=Autofeed&CMP=twt_gu&utm_medium&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1598463875 on Wednesday.

EU officials now believe the UK government is prepared to risk a no-deal exit when the transition period comes to an end on Dec. 31, and will try to pin the blame on Brussels if talks fail, the report added.

The German government, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU council, had intended to discuss Brexit during a meeting of EU ambassadors on September 2 but has now dropped the issue because there has not been "any tangible progress" in the talks, the report said, citing an EU diplomat.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

