Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Halting Brexit checks would breach international law, Ireland warns

02/02/2022 | 01:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Northern Ireland's agriculture minister will effectively breach international law if he follows through on plans to halt all post-Brexit checks on goods coming from the rest of the United Kingdom, Ireland's foreign minister warned on Wednesday.

"If a political decision is taken by a minister in Northern Ireland to stop all checks in ports on goods coming across the Irish Sea that is effectively a breach of international law and I would remind everybody that the implementation of the (Northern Ireland) protocol is part of international law," Simon Coveney told Ireland's upper house of parliament.

"To deliberately frustrate obligations under that treaty I think would be a very serious matter indeed. It is essentially playing politics with legal obligations and I certainly hope that it doesn't happen, as has been threatened and described."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
01:24pBREXIT : Irish foreign minister says really unhelpful to eu, brit…
RE
01:22pBREXIT : Irish foreign minister says essentially playing politics…
RE
01:21pBREXIT : Irish foreign minister says any decision by a n.ireland…
RE
01:18pN.Ireland minister orders halt to post-Brexit goods checks
RE
12:42pN.Ireland minister orders halt to post-Brexit goods checks
RE
12:42pN.ireland's deputy first minister o'neill says halting of brexit…
RE
12:39pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.63% Higher at 7583.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:23pBREXIT : N.ireland's poots says to seek agreement from power-shar…
RE
12:21pBREXIT : N.ireland agriculture minister poots says has issued ord…
RE
12:03pFTSE 100 Closes Wednesday Higher as Stock Market Bounce Continues
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish