How the Brexit Deal Alters Relations Between the U.K. and European Union--Update

By Laurence Norman

Trade

Before Dec. 31: U.K. in the European Union's single market and customs union. No trade barriers or tariffs.

Jan.1 and after: No tariffs or quantitative limits on imports or exports, but a host of new border formalities because the U.K. is out of the EU single market and its customs union.

Customs and border controls

Before Dec. 31: No customs paperwork and minimal border checks for products crossing in either direction.

Jan.1 and after: Costly new customs, safety, value-added tax and other declarations. New checks on food and animal imports to the EU, and some increased controls on goods heading from the U.K. mainland to Northern Ireland.

Travelers

Before Dec. 31: Full access to both ways for EU and U.K. citizens for vacations and business travelers (and their pets) with automatic health insurance and access to fast-track lanes at airports. Citizens have the right to settle and work in the EU and U.K.

Jan.1 and after: U.K. travelers will be able to visit the Schengen area visa-free for 90 days out of every 180, with possible free access for some work visits. People will be able to take pets with a vet's certificate. The U.K. and EU have pledged to set up a new mechanism that should cover necessary and emergency health coverage for travellers. Covid rules already prevent all but essential travel access to the EU during this period of the pandemic. Working and living in other countries will require permits from national authorities.

Financial Services

Before Dec. 31: U.K. has EU passporting rights allowing its financial-services firms authorized there to operate across the EU -- and vice versa.

Jan.1 and after: There was a financial-services chapter in the deal, but it did little to offer U.K. firms greater access. The ability of firms to operate in the market depends on being granted so-called equivalency status by each side with the other. The U.K. has made most of its equivalency declarations -- for example, allowing people based in the U.K. to be serviced by EU banks. With the exception of an equivalency ruling for U.K. clearinghouses, the EU hasn't yet declared its rulings. EU officials declined to say how long it would take after the deal was reached Thursday.

Transport

Before Dec. 31: U.K. has fluid air, rail and road connections with the EU for passenger and freight services.

Jan.1 and after: U.K.-controlled airlines will have broad access to fly to EU destinations and have most safety certificates recognized, but they won't be able to connect destinations within the bloc. The U.K. will need bilateral agreements with EU member states to bring cargo from outside the bloc, for example New York, via the U.K. to that country. U.K. truckers will face restrictions on how many destinations they can deliver to once they have travelled to their first EU destination and the same for EU truckers in the U.K.

Professional Qualifications

Before Dec. 31: Many U.K. professional qualifications, from lawyers and accountants to air-traffic controllers and pilots are recognized in the EU and vice versa.

Jan.1 and after: Most U.K. qualifications won't be recognized by the EU and vice versa.

Fishing

Before Dec. 31: The U.K. fishing industry has access to EU waters and vice versa and can sell fish products freely in the EU. More important, EU vessels have access to U.K. waters.

Jan.1 and after: The U.K. and the EU have agreed a 5 1/2 -year transition for fisheries, which will give the U.K. a higher quota of fish caught in British waters. After that, the U.K, will regain fuller control over its waters, but the agreement includes language that says there is a presumption of continued access of EU fishing boats to U.K. waters. If, in any particular year, that is denied, the EU could impose tariffs on fish or lock U.K. fishing boats out of EU waters.

Data

Before Dec. 31: Free flow of data from U.K. to EU and vice versa between firms and government entities.

Jan.1 and after: Data isn't in the trade deal, and the freedom to transfer data between the two jurisdictions will be the subject of unilateral decisions on each side. Firms will still be able to move personal data electronically across the U.K.-EU border on Jan. 1, for up to six months. The EU has said it will make a decision on whether U.K. laws meet its standards to permit the continuing movement of data in the first few months of 2021. The U.K. has said it will freely allow data transfers.

Security Cooperation

Before Dec. 31: U.K. takes full part in EU agencies such as Europol, has full real-time access to EU crime and counterterror databases. The European Arrest Warrant allows speedy extradition in both directions.

Jan.1 and after: The deal allows for broad law-enforcement and counterterror cooperation, but it will be less extensive than before. The U.K. will lose access to the EU's so-called SIS2 database, which carries information on criminal suspects and stolen property, and will have more restricted access to the EU's passenger name-records system. It will keep access to databases covering fingerprint, DNA and vehicle data and the database to exchange information on criminal records. A new extradition system will be put in place, and the U.K. will become an associate member of the EU law-enforcement agency, Europol, although its access to Europol data will no longer be automatic.

Northern Ireland

Before Dec. 31: Like the rest of the U.K., Northern Ireland is part of the EU's internal market and customs union, giving it access to EU trade deals with non-EU countries.

Jan.1 and after: Under an agreement struck in December 2019 aimed at avoiding the emergence of a physical border in Ireland, Northern Ireland will in practice stay within the EU's internal market and customs area. This will require some checks on goods traveling from the U.K. mainland to Northern Ireland, though few on goods heading in the opposite direction.

