Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Irish economic downturn likely to be less severe than earlier forecast - minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 05:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe walks outside Government Buildings in Dublin

The decline in Ireland's economic output in 2020 should be less severe than forecasts released earlier this year, Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said in a Twitter post.

"While (the) decline should be less severe than envisaged, we have still experienced a significant shock," Donohoe said in a tweet, referring to forecasts from his ministry, which estimate Irish gross domestic product will fall 2.5% this year rather than the 10.5% estimated in April.

(This story corrects headline and text to say minister said economic decline should be less severe than envisaged earlier this year, not than envisaged earlier today)

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
05:13pDollar skids as investors await 1st U.S. presidential debate
RE
05:12pDollar skids as investors await 1st U.S. presidential debate
RE
12:39pEUROPE : European stocks slip after recent surge, all eyes on Trump-Biden debate
RE
12:21pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 drops ahead of Brexit talks, U.S. presidential ..
RE
09:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Lower Ahead of First Trump-Biden D..
DJ
08:51aU.S. Stock Futures Pause Ahead of First Trump-Biden Debate
DJ
08:06aU.S. Stock Futures Pause Ahead of First Trump-Biden Debate
DJ
07:57aLewis checks out at Britain's Tesco, leaving challenges for new CEO
RE
07:41aU.S. Stock Futures Pause Ahead of First Trump-Biden Debate
DJ
07:18aU.S. Stock Futures Pause Ahead of First Trump-Biden Debate
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group