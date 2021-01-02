Italy gives UK finance firms six-month operating extension post-Brexit

Britain left the EU's orbit on Jan 1. just days after clinching a last-gasp divorce treaty that set rules for industries such as fishing and agriculture but did not cover its much larger finance sector.

As such, British financial firms no longer have direct access to most EU markets.

However, Italy's Consob bourse watchdog said companies that had applied before the end of 2020 for permission to keep operating in the Italian market would be given a six-month extension.

"During such period, operations are limited to activities for which an authorisation is sought and to outstanding contractual relationships," Consob said, adding that new contracts could not be signed or old agreements modified.

"It is allowed to perform activities in connection with the management of the so-called 'life-cycle event' for derivatives contracts not subject to clearing by a central counterparty."

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Helen Popper)