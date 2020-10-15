Johnson to set out UK's Brexit approach on Friday, Frost says

The European Union put the onus on Britain on Thursday to compromise on their new economic partnership.

"Disappointed by the #EUCO conclusions on UK/EU negotiations," Frost said on Twitter. "Surprised EU is no longer committed to working 'intensively' to reach a future partnership as agreed with (Ursula von der Leyen) @vonderleyen on 3 October.

"Also surprised by suggestion that to get an agreement all future moves must come from UK. It's an unusual approach to conducting a negotiation.

"PM @BorisJohnson will set out UK reactions and approach tomorrow in the light of his statement of 7 September," he said.

