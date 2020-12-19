Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

'Kick in the teeth'- UK business groups raise concern over new COVID restrictions

12/19/2020 | 09:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Canary Wharf can be seen in the distance as a person walks along a footbridge, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London

(Reuters) - Business groups expressed concerns over Britain's new COVID-19 restrictions, with the Confederation of British Industry calling them a "real kick in the teeth" for many businesses.

Matthew Fell, the CBI's chief UK policy director, told Reuters in an emailed statement that the move would hit businesses which were already struggling badly, and the government needed to take a "fresh look" at how to support UK businesses through to the spring.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that London and southeast England will be placed in a new Tier 4 level of lockdown. Non-essential retail will close, as will indoor leisure and entertainment.

The new restrictions add to uncertainties faced by British businesses amid the possibility of a no-deal Brexit with less than two weeks left before Britain leaves the European Union's orbit.

Businesses fear a failure to agree a deal on goods trade would send shockwaves through financial markets, hurt European economies, snarl borders and disrupt supply chains.

"This third shutdown comes at the worst possible time, as businesses face close of year challenges as well as uncertainty and upheaval from the Brexit transition period which ends in just 12 days' time - with still no deal agreed", said Mike Hawes, chief executive of Britain's car industry body, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

The British Retail Consortium added that the consequences of the new restrictions will be severe and that the government will need to offer additional financial support to businesses.

The London Chamber of Commerce and Industry called for the suspension of taxes and rates for any companies forced to close their doors.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

By Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2020
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
12/19Ireland's Coveney says Brexit breakthrough difficult in next 24 hours
RE
12/19Factbox-Will Brexit slow Britain's COVID vaccine supplies?
RE
12/19No post-Brexit chaos if customs paperwork done properly, says Calais port chi..
RE
12/18LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
12/18Equities dip, oil jumps, as investors wait on U.S. stimulus package
RE
12/18WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks End Day Lower as Stimulus Talks Continue
DJ
12/18Dollar gains after week of losses on U.S. stimulus, Brexit fears
RE
12/18TREASURIES-Yield curve steepest in three years as market awaits COVID-19 stim..
RE
12/18UK mid-caps drop at end of strong week as Brexit deal remains elusive
RE
12/18EUROPE : European stocks break 4-day rally on Brexit trade talks, U.S. stimulus ..
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ