Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Delayed  -  04/09 10:07:36 pm EDT
0.8344 GBX   -0.03%
04/08DHL-operated Boeing Cargo Jet Breaks In Two After Skiding Off Runway In Costa Rica
MT
04/07BOE Targets Sales of Over 100 Million Flexible OLEDs in 2022
MT
04/07Sterling Gains 0.05% to $1.3074 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Macron faces a tough fight as France votes on Sunday

04/10/2022 | 03:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
French far-right presidential candidate Le Pen campaigns in Perpignan

PARIS (Reuters) -Voting was under way in France on Sunday in the first round of a presidential election, with far-right candidate Marine Le Pen posing an unexpected threat to President Emmanuel Macron's re-election hopes.

Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) and will close at 1800 GMT, when the first exit polls will be published. Such polls are usually very reliable in France.

Until just weeks ago, opinion polls pointed to an easy win for the pro-European Union, centrist Macron, who was boosted by his active diplomacy over Ukraine, a strong economic recovery and the weakness of a fragmented opposition.

But his late entry into the campaign, with only one major rally that even his supporters found underwhelming and his focus on an unpopular plan to increase the retirement age, have dented the president's ratings, along with a steep rise in inflation.

In contrast, the anti-immigration, eurosceptic far-right Le Pen has toured France confidently, all smiles, her supporters chanting "We will win! We will win!".

She has been boosted by a months-long focus on cost of living issues and a big drop in support for her rival on the far-right, Eric Zemmour.

Opinion polls still see Macron leading the first round and winning a runoff against Le Pen on April 24, but several surveys now say this is within the margin of error.

In Pontaumur, a village in central France, Simone Astier, 88, said had voted for Macron but without real conviction.

"I am never satisfied because there is always something that's not right. When I was young it was de Gaulle and for me no one has ever replaced him," she said, referring to French post-war president Charles de Gaulle.

In Sevres, just outside Paris, 62-year-old Gnagne N'dry said he had voted for Jean-Luc Melenchon, attracted by the radical left-winger's plans to raise the minimum wage, lower the retirement age and freeze petrol prices.

"His ideas are right for me, I am a taxi driver," he said. "With him, I'd already be retired."

Melenchon has been running third in opinion polls and his campaign has called on left-wing voters of all stripes to switch to their candidate and send him into the runoff.

In Paris, early voters included Anne Hidalgo, mayor of the capital and socialist presidential candidate who has been lagging far behind the front-runners in opinion polls.

RUNOFF RISKS FOR MACRON

Macron, 44 and in office since 2017, spent the last days of campaigning trying to make the point that Le Pen's programme has not changed despite efforts to soften her image and that of her National Rally party.

Le Pen rejects allegations of racism and says her policies would benefit all French people, independently of their origins.

Assuming that Macron and Le Pen go through to the runoff, the president faces a problem: many left-wing voters have told pollsters that, unlike in 2017, they would not cast a ballot for Macron in the runoff purely to keep Le Pen out of power.

Macron will need to persuade them to change their minds and vote for him in the second round.

Sunday's vote will show who the unusually high number of late undecided voters will pick, and whether Le Pen, 53, can exceed opinion poll predictions and come out top in the first round.

Macron and Le Pen agree the outcome is wide open.

"Everything is possible," Le Pen told supporters on Thursday, while earlier in the week Macron warned his followers not to discount a Le Pen win.

"Look at what happened with Brexit, and so many other elections: what looked improbable actually happened," he said.

(Additional reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro in Pontaumur, Mimosa Spencer in Sevres, Elizabeth Pineau and Michel Rose in Paris; Writing by Ingrid Melander and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Frances Kerry and Angus MacSwan)

By Ingrid Melander


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
04/08DHL-operated Boeing Cargo Jet Breaks In Two After Skiding Off Runway In Costa Rica
MT
04/07BOE Targets Sales of Over 100 Million Flexible OLEDs in 2022
MT
04/07Sterling Gains 0.05% to $1.3074 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/07FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.47% Lower at 7551.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/07Sterling falls versus euro after ECB minutes' 'hawkish tilt'
RE
04/07Thousands of goods railcars stuck at Ukraine’s border as war hits exports
RE
04/01FTSE Edges Higher, Sterling Seen Little Moved by Russia-Ukraine Sentiment
DJ
04/01BOE Technology Lifts Final Dividend 110% as 2021 Profit Soars Fivefold; Shares Gain 5%
MT
03/31Sterling Lost 2.85% to $1.3143 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/31Realty Income Prices $788.6 Million Private Debt Offering
MT
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish