  Homepage
  Currencies
  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
  News
  5. Summary
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Macron says Brexit deal must be honoured

06/13/2021 | 10:14am EDT
CARBIS BAY, France, June 13 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said that France respects Britain's sovereignty but it is time to end rows over sausages and focus on more serious issues.

Macron said he wants Britain to respect its post-Brexit trade agreement with the European Union.

"My wish is that we succeed collectively in putting into action what we signed several months ago," Macron told a news conference at the G7 leaders' summit.

(Reporting by Michel Rose Editing by Richard Lough and David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish