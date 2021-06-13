Macron says Brexit deal must be honoured

CARBIS BAY, France, June 13 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel
Macron on Sunday said that France respects Britain's
sovereignty but it is time to end rows over sausages and focus
on more serious issues.
Macron said he wants Britain to respect its post-Brexit
trade agreement with the European Union.
"My wish is that we succeed collectively in putting into
action what we signed several months ago," Macron told a news
conference at the G7 leaders' summit.
(Reporting by Michel Rose
Editing by Richard Lough and David Goodman)