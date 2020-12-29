Main hurdle in UK-Spain talks over Gibraltar is cross-border traffic

MADRID, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The main hurdle in talks between
Spain and Britain over Gibraltar's post-Brexit status is keeping
cross-border traffic fluid, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha
Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday.
Madrid and London are negotiating how to police the land
border between Spain and Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory
on the southern tip of the Iberian peninsula, as it was excluded
from the last-minute exit deal reached between Britain and the
European Union last week.
Spain has secured an exemption for about 8,500 cross-border
workers from border controls even if no agreement on free
movement is reached, Gonzalez Laya said in an interview with RNE
radio station.
She added her government seeks to keep traffic between
Gibraltar and Spain fluid and avoid long lines of cars and
trucks.
(Reporting by Inti Landauro
Editing by Gareth Jones)