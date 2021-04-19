Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

More Irish-British trade diverted via Northern Ireland post-Brexit - port boss

04/19/2021 | 04:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A murmuration of Light-bellied Brent Geese in Dublin

DUBLIN (Reuters) - More firms are shipping goods between Ireland and Britain via Northern Ireland to avoid post-Brexit red tape and delays, the head of Dublin Port said on Monday, describing it as a "worrying" and potentially permanent development.

The introduction of checks on some goods since neighbouring Britain left the European Union's trading orbit on Dec. 31 has led to a sharp fall in trade between the two countries and a big increase in shipping routes from Ireland to mainland Europe.

However the chief executive of Dublin Port said some cargo is also being diverted through British-run Northern Ireland. Ireland's largest port reported a 29% year-on-year drop in trade volumes between Ireland and Britain in the first quarter.

"The dislocation of a lot of volume to ports in Northern Ireland is worrying," Eamonn O'Reilly said in a statement.

"Back in 1990, before the (European) Single European Market was established, more than a third of Ro-Ro (roll-on/ roll-off service) trade chose services to and from Northern Irish ports rather than use services in and out of Dublin Port." 

O'Reilly said port operators would not get a proper sense until later in the year as to how much of the decline is due to the new border regimes and whether the dislocation will be a permanent feature.

Roll-on/roll-off volumes to and from France, Belgium and the Netherlands increased by 26% in the first quarter while lift-on/lift-off services between Dublin Port and mainland European ports were 18% higher, the statement said.

For decades, Irish traders have preferred to ship goods to the rest of Europe via Britain, taking a short sea crossing to ports in Wales and then a hop to France.

O'Reilly said Dublin Port was optimistic that the so-called UK landbridge will re-establish itself as a fast and cost-effective option in the months ahead.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
04:42aBank of England to assess case for UK digital currency
RE
02:06aU.S. Stock Futures Tick Lower to Start the Week
DJ
04/16European Stocks Close Higher as China GDP Data Helps Lift Sentiment
MT
04/16The Airline Safety Revolution -2-
DJ
04/16Bank of England tells firms to promote own 'RegTech' products
RE
04/16STOXX EUROPE 600  : UK Brexit Negotiator Frost Says 'Difficult Issues' Remain Af..
MT
04/16U.S. Stock Futures Pause After Wall Street Hit Records
DJ
04/15European Stocks Close Higher as Foreign Affairs, Trade Committees Back EU-UK ..
MT
04/15European Parliament gives initial backing to UK trade deal
RE
04/15European Parliament gives initial backing to UK trade deal
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ