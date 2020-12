Asked if businesses were ready for the end of the transition period on Dec. 31, when Britain finally leaves the European Union's customs union and single market, Gove said: "Yes. The overwhelming majority of businesses have been getting ready, absolutely."

"I think business is broadly in a good place but inevitably with any change, with any transition, there are occasional bumpy moments."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Gareth Jones)