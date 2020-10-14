Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Much distance still to be covered for a Brexit deal, EU official says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 07:50am EDT

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Negotiations on the European Union's future relationship with Britain have made some progress but there is still a long way to go for a deal, an EU official said ahead of a summit of the bloc's leaders at which Brexit will be one of the key issues.

"We have seen some progress on different files, but still there is a lot of distance to be covered ... on fisheries, level playing field and governance."

(Writing by John Chalmers)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
07:59aEUROPE : European shares dip on second wave fears
RE
07:50aMuch distance still to be covered for a Brexit deal, EU official says
RE
07:19aDollar holds on to gains; euro touches nine-day low
RE
07:15aDollar holds on to gains; euro touches nine-day low
RE
07:09aASOS : Spectre of unemployment weighs on ASOS despite profit jump
RE
05:54aASOS : expects 'very promotional' peak trading period - CEO
RE
05:44aEU watchdog works on 'Plan B' to move euro clearing from London
RE
04:49aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Weaker pound, upbeat earnings lift FTSE 100 ahead of Bre..
RE
04:48aWeaker pound, upbeat earnings lift FTSE 100 ahead of Brexit-related talks
RE
04:40aShares steady with U.S. bank earnings in sight
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group