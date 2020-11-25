Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

No-deal Brexit to wipe 2% off UK output initially, OBR says

11/25/2020 | 09:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Euro and Pound banknotes are seen in front of BREXIT letters in this picture illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - A failure by Britain to agree a free trade deal with the European Union would wipe an additional 2% off the country's economic output initially, the Office for Budget Responsibility said on Wednesday.

The OBR had already forecast that output would fall by 4% in the long run, compared to the country remaining in the European Union, if Britain secures a free trade agreement with the bloc.

It said it had now given a forecast for a no-deal exit given the continued uncertainty over the outcome of the negotiations, with Britain due to leave a status-quo transition period after Brexit on Dec. 31 and the two sides yet to agree new trade terms.

"This would further reduce output by 2% initially and 1.5% at the forecast horizon," it said.

(Reporting by Kate Holton and William James; editing by James Davey)


© Reuters 2020
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
08:51aBritain eyes 'quick win' post-Brexit insurance reform, says BoE official
RE
07:19aEU must accept reality to move fisheries talks forward, says PM
RE
04:27aMelrose lifts FTSE 100 ahead of Sunak's spending plan announcement
RE
02:57aDE LA RUE : profit jumps seven-fold as turnaround plan bears fruit
RE
02:48aGoldman Sachs to open Paris stocks hub to avoid Brexit disruption
RE
02:40aSEGRO : UK property group Segro lists shares in Paris as Brexit looms
RE
02:27aANALYSIS : Shocked by sacred sites blast, investors press mining firms to revamp..
RE
01:35aStocks hit record high as Biden, vaccine lift investor outlook
RE
11/24Stocks hit record high as Biden, vaccine lift global prospects
RE
11/24Hungarian and Polish PMs to meet on Thursday to discuss EU budget veto
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ