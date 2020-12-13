Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

PM Johnson: We're very far apart on Brexit trade deal

12/13/2020 | 08:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union are very far apart on key issues in Brexit trade talks so people should be prepared for a no-deal on Dec. 31, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.

"I'm afraid we're still very far apart on some key things, but where there is life, there's hope, we're going to keep talking to see what we can do. The UK certainly won't be walking away from the talks," Johnson told reporters.

"I've got to repeat the most likely thing now is of course that we have to get ready for WTO-terms, Australia terms."

Johnson added that a deal was there to be done if the EU wanted one. He said Britain would go the extra mile and repeated his offer to speak to other EU leaders.

"We are always happy to talk and to make progress where we can. I do think, as I say, there is a deal to be done if our partners want to do it, but we remain very far apart on these key issues," Johnson said.

"I repeated my offer, which is, if it's necessary to talk to other capitals then I'm very happy to do that. The Commission is very determined to keep the negotiations on the way that they have been done, between us and the Commission, and that's fine."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Kate Holton and Elizabeth Piper)


© Reuters 2020
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
05:53a'Long way to go' on Brexit talks - UK minister
RE
04:43aBrexit 'level playing field' can be solved with creativity - Irish PM
RE
12/12EU's trade deal offer to Britain 'remains unacceptable'-UK source
RE
12/12BREXIT : Uk pm johnson is clear that any deal must respect fundamental position ..
RE
12/12BREXIT : Uk pm johnson "will leave no stone unturned in this process" - uk govt ..
RE
12/12BREXIT : Uk-eu talks are continuing overnight - uk govt source
RE
12/12BREXIT : As things stand, offer on the table from the eu "remains unacceptable" ..
RE
12/11Stocks slip, dollar gains as concerns remain over stimulus talks
RE
12/11STREET COLOR : Market Close: Stocks Climb Off Lows on Stop-Gap Passage; Disney S..
MT
12/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Ends Lower on Stimulus Worries
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ