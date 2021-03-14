Post-Brexit Britain's global ambitions start with investment at home, says PM

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Britain's push to reinvent its
role on the world stage after Brexit must begin with
strengthening the union between its home nations, Prime Minister
Boris Johnson said on Sunday, promising to spread investment
across the country.
The government will on Tuesday publish a long-awaited review
of foreign policy, defence, security and aid spending, described
as Britain's most comprehensive assessment of its ambitions and
place in the world order since the end of the Cold War.
It is expected to make the case for a tilt towards
Indo-Pacific nations, where Britain sees trading opportunities
for its services-based economy, and will be scrutinised for
clues on how ministers plan to approach relations with China and
Russia.
Ahead of the report, Johnson said the first step was making
sure Britain had a robust economy and a strong union between
constituent nations England, Scotland, Wales and Northern
Ireland.
"Our international ambitions must start at home," he said in
a statement.
"Through the Integrated Review we will drive investment back
into our communities, ensuring the UK is on the cutting-edge of
innovation and creating an entire country that is match-fit for
a more competitive world."
Dissatisfaction over Brexit has imperilled the stability of
the United Kingdom, fuelling increased support for independence
in Scotland and new threats to peace in Northern Ireland.
Without providing specifics, Johnson's office said the
review would include further commitments to strengthen Britain's
core industrial base and create jobs across the whole country.
The government announced it would move some of its
operations to Scotland.
The review will prioritise the "creation of an open
international order where free trade thrives," the government
said.
Since splitting with the European Union, its closest
neighbour and trading partner, Britain has promised to
reinvigorate an international system disrupted by years of
escalating trade wars and the coronavirus crisis.
But there remain question marks over whether it can convert
that into lasting change in the face of increasingly fractious
relations with the world's second largest economy, China, and an
unproven relationship with new U.S. President Joe Biden.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Edmund Blair)