EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Post-Brexit agreement with Britain difficult but possible - Germany

12/11/2020 | 09:10am EST
BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union will continue post-Brexit negotiations with Britain as long as there is any chance of reaching an agreement, Germany, holder of the EU's rotating presidency, said.

"We believe finding a solution in the talks is difficult but possible," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday ahead of talks with his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney in Berlin.

The European Union and Britain are at loggerheads over fishing rights, economic fair play and dispute settlement, despite months of talks aimed at finding a framework for trade from Jan. 1 when the United Kingdom will no longer be directly bound by the bloc's rules.

The two sides have set a deadline of Sunday to find agreement and prevent a chaotic break.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold, editing by Thomas Escritt)


© Reuters 2020
