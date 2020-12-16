Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Progress on Brexit but coming days will be critical, says EU chief

12/16/2020 | 04:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
EU lawmakers and Commission discuss rule of law and bugdet

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The EU's chief executive said on Wednesday she could not say if there would be a trade deal with Britain but there had been progress and the next few days would be critical.

"As things stand, I cannot tell you whether there will be a deal or not. But I can tell you that there is a path to an agreement now. The path may be very narrow but it is there," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"We have found a way forward on most issues but two issues still remain outstanding: the level playing field and fisheries. I am glad to report that issues linked to governance now have largely been resolved. The next days are going to be decisive," she told the European Parliament in Brussels.

Britain and the EU are in the final stretch of tortuous talks to safeguard an estimated one trillion dollars of free trade beyond Dec. 31, when the United Kingdom completes its transition out of the world's largest trading bloc.

Von der Leyen said discussions about access to UK fishing waters for EU vessels were "still very difficult" but negotiators had moved forward on the other most contentious element - guarantees of fair competition for companies.

"On standards, we have agreed a strong mechanism of non- regression. That's a big step forward. And this is to ensure that our common high labour, social and environmental standards will not be undercut," von der Leyen said, two weeks before Britain exits the EU's single market and customs union.

"Difficulties still remain on the question of how to really future-proof fair competition. But I'm also glad to report that issues linked to governance by now are largely being resolved."

While she said she sometimes felt Britain and the EU would not be able to overcome their differences, they would keep trying.

Failure to get a deal would damage economies on both sides of the English Channel, send shockwaves through markets, snarl borders and cause chaos in supply chains across Europe as it struggles with COVID-19.

Asked to comment on von der Leyen's remarks, a British official said: "We've made some progress, but we are still very far apart in key areas. Still not there."

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, Marine Strauss, Gabriela Baczynska, Writing by Robin Emmott and Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Giles Elgood)

By Francesco Guarascio and Marine Strauss


© Reuters 2020
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
04:33aEuro rises above $1.22 for first time in more than two years
RE
04:17aEuro rises above $1.22 for first time in more than two years
RE
04:12aProgress on Brexit but coming days will be critical, says EU chief
RE
03:53aHK shares track global equities higher on stimulus hopes, vaccine boost
RE
03:44aEuro zone bond yields edge up on positive PMI surprises
RE
03:04aBlack Friday sales helped drive down UK inflation in November
RE
02:19aBlack Friday sales helped drive down UK inflation in November
RE
12:58aMARKET CHATTER : UK To Turn London Into Shipping Hub After Brexit Transition Per..
MT
12:55aAsia stocks climb on vaccine, U.S. stimulus optimism; dollar skids
RE
12:32aAsia stocks climb on vaccine, U.S. stimulus optimism; dollar skids
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ