Progress on Brexit but coming days will be critical, says EU chief

* EU chief says non-regression clause agreed in trade talks
* Two weeks to go before Britain leaves EU orbit
* British official says 'still not there' on trade deal
BRUSSELS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The EU's chief executive said
on Wednesday she could not say if there would be a trade deal
with Britain but there had been progress and the next few days
would be critical.
"As things stand, I cannot tell you whether there will be a
deal or not. But I can tell you that there is a path to an
agreement now. The path may be very narrow but it is there,"
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
"We have found a way forward on most issues but two issues
still remain outstanding: the level playing field and fisheries.
I am glad to report that issues linked to governance now have
largely been resolved. The next days are going to be decisive,"
she told the European Parliament in Brussels.
Britain and the EU are in the final stretch of tortuous
talks to safeguard an estimated one trillion dollars of free
trade beyond Dec. 31, when the United Kingdom completes its
transition out of the world's largest trading bloc.
Von der Leyen said discussions about access to UK fishing
waters for EU vessels were "still very difficult" but
negotiators had moved forward on the other most contentious
element - guarantees of fair competition for companies.
"On standards, we have agreed a strong mechanism of non-
regression. That's a big step forward. And this is to ensure
that our common high labour, social and environmental standards
will not be undercut," von der Leyen said, two weeks before
Britain exits the EU's single market and customs union.
"Difficulties still remain on the question of how to really
future-proof fair competition. But I'm also glad to report that
issues linked to governance by now are largely being resolved."
While she said she sometimes felt Britain and the EU would
not be able to overcome their differences, they would keep
trying.
Failure to get a deal would damage economies on both sides
of the English Channel, send shockwaves through markets, snarl
borders and cause chaos in supply chains across Europe as it
struggles with COVID-19.
Asked to comment on von der Leyen's remarks, a British
official said: "We've made some progress, but we are still very
far apart in key areas. Still not there."
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, Marine Strauss, Gabriela
Baczynska, Writing by Robin Emmott and Gabriela Baczynska;
Editing by Giles Elgood)