Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

PwC survey ranks post-Brexit UK fourth most favoured investment destination, overtaking India

03/12/2021 | 04:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Canary Wharf business district in London

(Reuters) - Post-Brexit Britain has overtaken India to become the fourth most favoured investment destination according to a survey of chief executives of more than 5,000 companies, PricewaterhouseCoopers Chairman Bob Moritz said on Friday.

The top three - the United States, China and Germany - were unchanged from the previous year's PwC survey, while Britain and India swapped positions.

Britain's attractions have changed as a result of "becoming a separate country and location", Moritz told the Reuters Global Markets Forum, noting that U.S. and German companies appeared particularly favourable toward investing in the UK.

Britain formally left the European Union on Jan. 31, 2020, making a tortuous exit after a referendum in 2016 on whether to remain or leave the trading bloc. A new trade deal between Britain and the EU was agreed on Dec. 24.

Moritz said the survey, conducted in January and February, found optimism among CEOs at record levels as the world begins to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 76% expecting global economic growth to improve in 2021.

However, that optimism was fragile, with inflation being seen as a medium-term risk, Moritz said.

"(CEOs) do see some of these risks building up over the next year or two, which causes them to question what they do, how they invest, where they invest, and how much to invest."

Graphic: PwC CEOs survey on global economic growth https://graphics.reuters.com/BRITAIN-INVESTMENT/PWX-GMF/xlbvgxgmwpq/chart.png

He also noted that China was lagging further behind the United States as a favoured investment destination as companies were worried by the trade war between the two countries as well as market access and unfair practices in China.

Moritz said the pandemic had accelerated moves among companies towards sustainability and digitalisation, along with a focus on meeting duty of care to employees for their mental and physical wellbeing.

"The combination of technology and humanity coming together, I think will be something that we see companies try to optimize in terms of the balance over the next few years," Moritz said.

(This interview was conducted in the Reuters Global Markets Forum, a chat room hosted on the Refinitiv Messenger platform. Sign up here to join GMF: https://refini.tv/33uoFoQ)

(Reporting by Divya Chowdhury in Mumbai; Additional reporting by Lisa Pauline Mattackal and Supriya Rangarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Divya Chowdhury


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
04:40aSterling falls as Treasury yields climb
RE
04:40aVODAFONE  : UK Government To Invest Half A Billion Pounds On Improving Mobile Co..
MT
04:17aLockdown hits UK GDP less than feared, but Brexit pummels trade
RE
04:03aJD SPORTS FASHION  : Britain's JD Sports enters eastern Europe with MIG deal
RE
03:58aU.S. Stock Futures Dragged Lower by Tech Shares
DJ
03:38aBERKELEY  : Housebuilder Berkeley flags delays following Brexit, sticks to targe..
RE
03:15aPandemic, Brexit Fallout Batters UK Economy, Trade at Start of 2021
MT
03:00aJD SPORTS FASHION  : Britain's JD Sports enters eastern Europe with MIG deal
RE
02:41aUK exports to EU slump in first month of new Brexit trade ties
RE
01:00aTHE CORPORATE TAXMAN COMETH : Mike Dolan
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ