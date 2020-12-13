Relieved pound jumps as Brexit talks go beyond deadline

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The British pound gained a
percent against the dollar and the euro in relief after Britain
and the European Union agreed to continue talks on post-Brexit
trade beyond Sunday's deadline.
Against the dollar, the pound rose 1.1% to $1.3360, compared
with Friday's close of $1.3222. Against the euro, it
strengthened 1 percent to 90.58 pence.
While trading was largely illiquid in late Sunday hours, the
jump in the value of the pound pointed towards a relief rally
for the British currency on Monday, after it fell to a one-month
low last week on concern that Britain would crash out of the
EU's orbit without a deal in place.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the president of
the EU's executive Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, had given
negotiators a Sunday deadline to find a way to resolve an
impasse on arrangements that would guarantee Britain zero-tariff
and zero-quota access to the EU's single market.
On Sunday, they mandated negotiators to continue
discussions.
Despite the gains, analysts were cautious on the outlook for
the pound, as the currency's 18% rally to a 2-1/2 year high
earlier this month has meant the room for disappointment is low
if a trade deal falls short of market expectations.
"There is already a lot of good news priced in at these
levels and even if we get some sort of a skinny deal before the
end of the year, the market will see through it and sell the
pound," said Marija Veitmane, a multi-asset strategist at State
Street Global Markets.
Latest positioning data for the week ending Dec. 8 showed
hedge funds flipped to a net long position on the pound on
expectations of a trade deal.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
and Alex Richardson)