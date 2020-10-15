Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/15 06:39:21 pm
0.90739 GBP   +0.53%
04:54pVirus, stimulus angst hit world stocks; dollar shines
RE
03:48pDollar hits two-week high on risk-off tone, pound drops
RE
03:45pDollar hits 2-week high on risk-off tone, pound drops
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Some movement on Brexit, Merkel says after EU summit talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 05:52pm EDT

BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel reported "some movement" on Thursday in talks between European Union leaders about an agreement with the United Kingdom on their post-Brexit relations.

"In some places there was movement, in other places there is still a lot of work to do," she told reporters.

"For us, it is important that Ireland can continue to live in peace, that we secure the single market, but we know that Great Britain aims for a certain measure of independence, that it is no longer member of the European Union. In this spirit we have asked Michel Barnier to continue the negotiations," she added, with reference to the bloc's chief negotiator.

"We have asked Great Britain to remain ready for compromise on an agreement," Merkel added. "If necessary we have to live without (an agreement), but I believe it would be better to have such an agreement." (Writing by Sabine Siebold and Paul Carrel; Editing by Sandra Maler)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
04:54pVirus, stimulus angst hit world stocks; dollar shines
RE
03:48pDollar hits two-week high on risk-off tone, pound drops
RE
03:45pDollar hits 2-week high on risk-off tone, pound drops
RE
03:24pEurope's Covid-19 Lockdowns Hit Oil Prices, Stocks -- Update
DJ
02:28pGLOBAL MARKETS -Virus, stimulus angst hit world stocks as safe U.S. dollar sh..
RE
02:22pBarnier says for UK access to EU market competition must be free and fair
RE
01:16pJohnson to set out UK's Brexit approach on Friday, Frost says
RE
01:12pEU'S BARNIER : ready for Brexit talks "until last possible day"
RE
12:59pEurope's Covid-19 Lockdowns Hit Oil Prices, Region's Stocks
DJ
12:12pLondon stocks slump on further coronavirus lockdowns, Brexit uncertainty
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group