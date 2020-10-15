Some movement on Brexit, Merkel says after EU summit talks

BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel
reported "some movement" on Thursday in talks between European
Union leaders about an agreement with the United Kingdom on
their post-Brexit relations.
"In some places there was movement, in other places there is
still a lot of work to do," she told reporters.
"For us, it is important that Ireland can continue to live
in peace, that we secure the single market, but we know that
Great Britain aims for a certain measure of independence, that
it is no longer member of the European Union. In this spirit we
have asked Michel Barnier to continue the negotiations," she
added, with reference to the bloc's chief negotiator.
"We have asked Great Britain to remain ready for compromise
on an agreement," Merkel added. "If necessary we have to live
without (an agreement), but I believe it would be better to have
such an agreement."
