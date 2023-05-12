British pound/dollar: 1.2448 dollars per British pound (0.8033 British pound per dollar)
--This week the British pound lost 1.46% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023
--Snaps a three-week winning streak
--Today the British pound lost 0.50% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.42% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, March 8, 2023
--Off 16.31% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, April 25, 2023
--Off 1.62% from its 52-week high of 1.2653 hit Monday, May 30, 2022
--Up 16.47% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Rose 1.50% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.93% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.89% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
