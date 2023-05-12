British pound/dollar: 1.2448 dollars per British pound (0.8033 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 1.46% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Snaps a three-week winning streak

--Today the British pound lost 0.50% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.42% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 16.31% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, April 25, 2023

--Off 1.62% from its 52-week high of 1.2653 hit Monday, May 30, 2022

--Up 16.47% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 1.50% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.93% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.89% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

