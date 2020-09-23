Sterling extends losses after new COVID-19 restrictions

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
LONDON, September 23 (Reuters) - Sterling is having its
worst month in four years and extended its fall against the
dollar and euro on Wednesday after new long-lasting coronavirus
restrictions in Britain were announced.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered restaurants and bars to
close early and told British people to work from home where
possible, in new measures which he said could last for six
months.
The pound fell on the news, dipping below its 200-day moving
average overnight, with losses compounded by a bounceback in the
dollar, which has seen cable fall for three days straight.
"This is another negative impacting already grim GBP
prospects, which however remain primarily driven by developments
in EU-UK negotiations - where we have so far seen very little
progress," ING strategists wrote in a note to clients.
The possibility of a no-deal Brexit is also weighing on the
pound, although Britain has said it believes a trade deal is
still possible.
Johnson is close to getting parliamentary approval for his
Internal Market Bill, which angers the European Union by
breaking the Withdrawal Agreement struck in January.
At 0731 GMT, sterling was at a 2-month low of $1.2695, down
0.3% since New York's close. It has lost 5% so far in
September, making this the pound's worst month since 2016.
Versus the euro, it was down around 0.2%, at 92.12 pence per
euro, in its fifth consecutive day of losses.
UK PMI data is due at 0830 GMT, and is expected to show a
broadly constant pace of recovery. But the data is unlikely to
move markets, in light of the new restrictions.
"The hope is that September will continue to see economic
activity remain close to the levels seen in August, where "eat
out to help out" helped boost the services numbers
significantly," wrote Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at
CMC Markets UK.
"Of course, after the events of yesterday, and the sudden
tightening of restrictions, all of this is rather moot, as well
as auguring badly for any type of continuity as we look towards
Q4, not to mention what it does for consumer confidence."
Britain's furlough scheme to protect jobs is due to end at
the end of October.
MUFG strategist Derek Halpenny said that he expects Britain
to soon announce new support measures to reduce the economic
impact of the latest restrictions, and that this expectation
will help limit the extent of the pound's falls.
