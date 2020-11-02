Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Sterling falls as England heads to second national lockdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 04:40am EST

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sterling fell to an almost four-week low against the dollar on Monday after England announced a new national lockdown, but analysts said hopes for a Brexit deal prevented a bigger drop for the currency.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced over the weekend that a one-month lockdown across England would start on Thursday with Britain registering more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day and scientists warning the "worst case" scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded this winter.

Senior cabinet minister Michael Gove said the one-month lockdown could be extended further, while finance minister Rishi Sunak said he is hopeful the lockdown will be lifted in December.

Sterling was 0.5% lower at $1.2887 by 0930 GMT, after earlier touching its lowest level since Oct. 07 at $1.2854. Versus the euro, the pound was down 0.6% at 90.40 pence .

But analysts said the impact on sterling of the announcement of a second national lockdown in England would be worse if investors weren't already positioning for a Brexit deal.

"I would say there is perhaps less anxiety about the lockdown... because it's been offset to some point by the expectation that in a couple of weeks time there may be a Brexit deal," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank.

European Union and British Brexit negotiators are set to continue talks in Brussels this week, in a sign both sides are still pushing to avoid a damaging breakdown in trade when a transition period ends on Dec 31.

(Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
04:46aUK factories lose more momentum in October - PMI
RE
04:40aSterling falls as England heads to second national lockdown
RE
04:07aEuro, yen implied volatility highest since April as traders prep for U.S. ele..
RE
04:02aEuro, yen implied volatility highest since April as traders prep for U.S. ele..
RE
04:00aTAKE FIVE : Election fever
RE
03:59aEuro, yen implied volatility highest since April as traders prep for US elect..
RE
03:39aTAKE FIVE : Election fever
RE
01:04aAsian shares buoyed by upbeat China factory activity, oil drops
RE
12:27aHong Kong Exchange Fund third-quarter investment income drops 57% quarter-on-..
RE
11/01UK's Farage tries to harness COVID lockdown anger to take on PM Johnson
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group