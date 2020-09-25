Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Sterling gains on more stimulus hopes after Sunak scales back job support

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 04:34am EDT

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

LONDON, Sept 25(Reuters) - Sterling rose against both the dollar and the euro on Friday as investors hoped Britain's new scaled-back job support scheme will be followed by other stimulus measures.

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced a new scheme to support jobs as COVID-19 cases surged again, but warned that the government will support only "viable" employment.

Fears that unemployment will rise when the existing furlough scheme ends next month kept investors nervous as Sunak said it is impossible to save every job during an economic meltdown that is putting millions at risk of unemployment.

But analysts are taking the view that more measures to help the coronavirus-battered British economy will ensue.

"We know this is not the end of the story," Jefferies analysts wrote in a note to clients. "We retain our view that the UK is relatively well placed to announce additional fiscal measures".

Versus the dollar, sterling was up 0.3% at $1.2784 by 0823 GMT, after hitting a two-month low of $1.2676 on Wednesday .

Against the euro, sterling was also up 0.4% at 91.24 pence. , after hitting a one-week high of 91.13 on Thursday.

The outlook for sterling remains bleak as talk of negative rates, the looming risk of a no-deal Brexit and new lockdown measures weigh down the currency.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey did not exclude the possibility of negative rates, saying on Thursday that the BoE is seeking answers on the suitability of sub-zero rates.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Britons to work from home where possible and ordered restaurants and bars to close early. The new measures could last for six months, he said.

But the biggest threat to sterling remains the risk of the European Union and Britain failing to reach a Brexit trade agreement by the end of a transition period in December, according to analysts. (Reporting by Joice Alves Editing by Mark Heinrich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
02:53aUK car output falls by nearly half in August
RE
12:30aFrance rejects UK 'intimidation' on post-Brexit deal - FT
RE
09/24Dollar off 2-month peak but on course for best week in 6 months
RE
09/24EU/UK trade deal will fail if divorce treaty threatened, Ireland says
RE
09/24Brexit and coronavirus spur EU to deepen capital market
RE
09/23UK's Gove says confident on financial services equivalence after Brexit
RE
09/23JPMorgan to move $230 billion of assets to Germany ahead of Brexit - source
RE
09/23JPMorgan to move £184 billion of assets to Germany ahead of Brexit - source
RE
09/23Sterling erases recent losses, jumping 0.6% versus weaker euro
RE
09/23UBS Wealth says no-deal Brexit would weaken pound to $1.25, sees sharp fall i..
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group