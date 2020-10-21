Sterling jumps nearly 1% as Barnier strikes more upbeat tone

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Sterling jumped to a one-week
high against the U.S. dollar and gained versus the euro on
Wednesday after the European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel
Barnier told EU lawmakers a trade deal with Britain was still
possible.
The pound rose 0.9% to $1.3066, its highest since Oct. 13,
after Barnier said a deal was "within reach" if both sides work
hard to overcome the sticking points in the coming days.
"Time is of the essence... Along with our British
counterparts, we must find solutions to the most difficult
areas," he told the European Parliament.
The British currency rose 0.6% against the euro, to 90.80
pence.
A frustrated EU and piqued Britain have exhorted each other
this week to compromise to avoid a disruptive finale to the
five-year Brexit drama that would add to economic pain from the
coronavirus crisis.
Kenneth Broux, head of corporate research at Societe
Generale, said Barnier's tone had given hungry traders a reason
to buy.
"The market doesn't sit there thinking 'there isn't going to
be a deal, we should be trading at $1.25'. The market wants to
rally. Any positive soundbites that do come out are being jumped
on as a reason to buy," Broux said.
Trading bots or 'algos' responding to the news story may
also have helped push the pound higher, he said, while positive
Brexit news could also prompt hedge funds to offload some of
their sterling short positions, adding to gains.
The rejection by the UK parliament's upper house of draft
legislation that has infuriated the EU because it would give the
British government the right to override parts of their Brexit
Withdrawal Agreement had given the pound an early boost.
The Internal Market Bill would have broken the law, the
House of Lords said.
Analysts said that could aid negotiations.
"Despite all the recent Brexit noise, we still expect a
'thin' agreement at the last minute," said Christopher Dembik,
head of macro analysis at Saxo Bank. "At the end of the day, we
think the currency market is right, there will be a deal."
Britain and the EU are now aiming to reach a trade agreement
by the end of the month, having missed a self-imposed deadline
of mid-October, and their negotiators will speak later on
Wednesday.
A post-Brexit transition arrangement expires in 10 weeks,
on Dec. 31. If Britain does not have a deal by then, it would
trade with its biggest partner on World Trade Organization
terms, which include quotas and tariffs.
Broux saw a 50-50 chance of a deal being struck, probably by
the end of November.
Britain is also dealing with rising coronavirus cases that
could prompt further restrictions on households and businesses.
Britain's government borrowing in the first half of the
financial year was more than six times higher than before the
COVID pandemic, official figures showed on Wednesday, taking
public debt to its highest since 1960.
Annual inflation meanwhile rose 0.5% in September, up from
0.2% inflation in August, driven by transport costs and higher
restaurant prices after a government subsidy scheme ended.
Those numbers and the "continued increase in COVID numbers
and local lockdowns in the UK (are) still concerning," said John
Woolfitt, director of trading at Atlantic Capital Markets.
(Reporting by Olga Cotaga; Editing by Catherine Evans)