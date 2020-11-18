Sterling pushed up by weaker US dollar, hopes of Brexit deal

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Sterling was aided on Wednesday
by a weaker U.S. dollar and by hopes that Britain will forge a
post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union in time for its
departure from the EU's customs union and single market in
January.
Those hopes have been fed by recent positive comments from
British government officials, but also by the announcement that
Dominic Cummings, one of the political architects of the Brexit
project, was set to leave the government.
"In case we get more optimistic headlines regarding a deal,
and conditional upon risk-on returning into the markets, the
pound is likely to perform better against the safe havens, the
likes of the U.S. dollar, the Japanese yen, and the Swiss
franc," said Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD
Group.
The pound was last trading up 0.3% at $1.3283, but
it was flat against the euro at 89.44 pence. It was
also neutral versus the Japanese yen at 138.08.
British inflation picked up by a little more than expected
in October, pushed higher by prices for clothing and footwear
and food.
As England remained in full lockdown, on Tuesday reporting
598 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, the
highest figure since May, worries persisted about how
detrimental this could prove for the British economy.
Hopes that a vaccine could soon become available received a
boost after two pharmaceutical companies recently reported
successful results.
Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said on Tuesday
that positive news about COVID-19 vaccines could help to reduce
the risks facing Britain's economy but the central bank was
unlikely to revise up its forecasts as a result.
