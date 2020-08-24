Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/24 05:30:02 am
0.90178 GBP   +0.08%
05:20aSterling slips vs euro after scant progress in Brexit talks
RE
04:41aCoronavirus treatment hopes lifts global stocks
RE
04:37aCoronavirus treatment hopes lifts global stocks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryNewsMarketScreener Strategies

Sterling slips vs euro after scant progress in Brexit talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 05:20am EDT

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Sterling slipped against the euro on Monday on lingering concerns over Brexit, after British and European Union negotiators said on Friday they had made no real progress in their latest talks on relations after Dec. 31.

Against the euro, the pound was down 0.2% at 90.28 pence .

Sterling was slightly up against the U.S. dollar, having fallen more than 1% on Friday, when British and EU chief negotiators blamed each other for the Brexit stalemate as time ticks down to an end-of-year deadline.

The pound was trading at $1.3103 up 0.1% at 0917 GMT, after touching a one-week low of $1.3059 on Friday.

Given the lack of clarity over Britain's future relations with its biggest trading partner, investors will turn their focus this week to the Bank of England and any signs it may be willing to cut interest rates below zero, wrote ING analysts.

"The collapse of Brexit negotiations has triggered a relatively contained correction in GBP," ING wrote.

"And focus this week will turn to BoE speakers that may shed some light around a possible move into negative rates".

Also on Friday came news that Britain's public debt rose above 2 trillion pounds ($2.65 trillion) for the first time in July as the government ramped up public spending to cope with the coronavirus pandemic and tax revenues fell.

Britain's official budget forecasters raised their estimate for the size of the country's public debt pile at the end of the current financial year, after data showed that it had passed 100% of annual economic output for the first time. (Reporting by Joice Alves; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
05:20aSterling slips vs euro after scant progress in Brexit talks
RE
04:41aCoronavirus treatment hopes lifts global stocks
RE
04:37aCoronavirus treatment hopes lifts global stocks
RE
04:20aDollar falls, Kiwi left behind as riskier currencies gain
RE
04:08aDollar falls, Kiwi left behind as riskier currencies gain
RE
02:21aStocks rally as investors pin hopes on coronavirus treatment
RE
02:06aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 tracks Asia gains on virus treatment hopes; Ast..
RE
08/23UK plans to drop 'Facebook tax', Mail on Sunday says
RE
08/21WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Notches Longest Weekly Winning Streak of 20..
DJ
08/21WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Finish Higher
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group