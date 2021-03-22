Sterling stabilises; speculators cut back on sterling longs

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Currency market jitters had
limited impact on the pound on Monday, which was little changed
against the dollar and euro, and positioning data showed
speculators reduced their sterling longs but remained bullish.
Turkey's surprise decision to fire its central bank governor
triggered a plunge in the lira, and commodity currencies
including the Australian dollar weakened while the safe-haven
yen rose.
But the pound was broadly steady, up 0.1% against a weaker
dollar at 0835 GMT at $1.3869. Versus the euro, it was
little changed at 85.83 pence per euro.
Speculators reduced their net long position on the pound
versus the dollar in the week to March 16, CFTC data showed.
Although the market is still overall bullish on sterling, the
size of the bullish position has shrunk for the past two weeks
.
The pace of the UK's vaccine rollout, which is one of the
fastest in the world, kept analysts upbeat about the prospects
of Britain reopening from lockdown. The picture was less
encouraging in Europe, with Germany set to extend its lockdown
into its fifth month.
"It may be hard for GBP to make much headway against the USD
as Europe battles with the third wave of the virus, yet EUR/GBP
may continue to press support at 0.8540," ING strategists wrote
in a note to clients.
The European Union threatened last week to block exports of
COVID-19 vaccines to Britain to safeguard scarce doses for its
own citizens.
Britain said on Monday it would remind the EU of its
commitment to allow vaccine manufacturers to fulfil orders,
including the export of shots to Britain.
"The evidence of the disruptions to UK trade with the EU in
January are a timely reminder that while the Brexit process is
over, the economic consequences will continue to flow,"
JPMorgan FX analysts wrote in a note to clients.
JP Morgan said it was moving to a short position in cable
"to reflect the increased question marks against high-beta
currencies following the latest surge in US yields."
In Northern Ireland, there is deep anger among some
pro-British unionists about the so-called Northern Ireland
protocol, which was designed to prevent a "hard" Irish border
after Brexit.
In a busy week for UK economic data, January unemployment
figures are due on Tuesday, February CPI data and March PMIs are
due on Wednesday, and February retail sales data is due on
Friday.
