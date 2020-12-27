Sunak: Brexit a chance to do finance differently

From January 1, British-based financial services groups lose automatic access to the EU's single market, and both sides have said new market access must be negotiated outside the trade agreement in specific equivalence deals.

"Now that we've left the European Union, we can do things a bit differently (in financial services)," Sunak told broadcasters.

Sunak also said that those who were anxious about the economic implications of leaving the EU should be "enormously reassured by the comprehensive nature of this free trade agreement."