Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Sunak: Brexit a chance to do finance differently

12/27/2020 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

From January 1, British-based financial services groups lose automatic access to the EU's single market, and both sides have said new market access must be negotiated outside the trade agreement in specific equivalence deals.

"Now that we've left the European Union, we can do things a bit differently (in financial services)," Sunak told broadcasters.

Sunak also said that those who were anxious about the economic implications of leaving the EU should be "enormously reassured by the comprehensive nature of this free trade agreement."


© Reuters 2020
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
08:10aBrexit offers Britain chance to do financial services differently - minister
RE
12/26Brexit trade deal published as UK calls for end to 'ugly' divisions
RE
12/26Brexit trade deal published as UK calls for end to 'ugly' divisions
RE
12/25JACK MA : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12/25Businesses Brace for Disruption Despite Post-Brexit Trade Deal -- Update
DJ
12/25Businesses Brace for Disruption Despite Post-Brexit Trade Deal
DJ
12/25Brexit's Unwinding of Integration With EU to Test U.K. Economy
DJ
12/25S.African rand flat on local virus resurgence, markets up
RE
12/25Turkey welcomes EU-Britain Brexit deal
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ