EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Sunak says on Brexit deal: its preferable but not at any cost

11/26/2020 | 03:09am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday that a Brexit deal was preferable but that London should not stretch for an accord at any cost.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Paul Sandle)


© Reuters 2020
