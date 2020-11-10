Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Sunak to set out stall for City of London after Brexit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 02:54am EST
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks at the House of Commons in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The City of London will remain a competitive global financial centre after Britain's full exit from the European Union because of the country's commitment to open markets and robust rules, finance minister Rishi Sunak will say on Monday.

Sunak is due to address parliament at 1615 GMT about how Britain will support its 200 billion-pound ($263.04 billion) financial services industry.

Pro-Brexit lawmakers say leaving the EU gives Britain a chance to scale back on the bloc's rules and boost the competitiveness of London, the world's biggest financial centre after New York, as Asian centres like Shanghai gather momentum.

"Proposals to bolster the UK's position as a world-leading green finance hub... are also expected along with plans to ensure the UK can seize the opportunities presented by new financial technologies, whilst protecting consumers and financial stability," the finance ministry said.

The EU is Britain's biggest financial services customer and full access to the single market ends on Dec. 31.

Brussels has yet to say how much access the City of London will have from January under its "equivalence" system, beyond temporary permission for UK derivative clearing houses.

The EU grants access for foreign financial firms if it deems their home rules to be equivalent or as robust as those in the bloc, a system Britain will also use for granting access to its financial markets from January.

Sunak will set out the government's own approach to equivalence as Britain "builds a global role outside the EU", the ministry said.

Sky News reported at the weekend that Sunak will also launch a review of UK listing rules.

The Daily Mail newspaper said Britain planned to start selling "green bonds" which raise funds earmarked exclusively for spending on projects that protect the environment.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by William Schomberg and Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
11/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/09Britain pursues Brexit finance plan, door open to EU firms
RE
11/09EUROPE : European shares hit eight-month high on renewed vaccine hopes
RE
11/09LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 soars to near three-month high on vaccine optim..
RE
11/09UK to sell its first 'green' bond in 2021, Sunak says
RE
11/09UK's Sunak says no longer waiting for EU on post-Brexit finance rules
RE
11/09Vaccine progress and Biden win power stocks to record peak
RE
11/09MARTIN SORRELL : Brexit Britain faces 5 to 10 year COVID recovery, Sorrell says
RE
11/09FTSE 100 soars to near 3-month high on vaccine optimism
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group