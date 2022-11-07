Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Delayed  -  10:39 2022-11-07 am EST
0.8722 GBX   -0.44%
10:26aSunak, von der Leyen agree on need to 'work together' on NI Protocol
AN
06:44aChina lashes out at UK over trade talks in Taiwan
AN
06:15aING Comments on The Euro, Sterling
MT
Summary 
Summary

Sunak, von der Leyen agree on need to 'work together' on NI Protocol

11/07/2022 | 10:26am EST
(Alliance News) - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed to "work together" to end the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol, when they met for the first time at Cop27 in Egypt.

The Northern Ireland Protocol was on the agenda too in Westminster, as Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic told British and European parliamentarians that he did not believe the UK and the EU were "worlds apart" on the protocol, as he warned that unilateral action by the government would have "serious" consequences.

In Egypt, the new prime minister met the European Commission president as both attended the Cop27 climate conference on Monday, with Sunak stressing the need to "find solutions" to the "very real problems" caused by the post-Brexit arrangements in the region.

Sunak inherits from his predecessors Liz Truss and Boris Johnson the problem of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which is vocally opposed by unionists who claim it cuts off the region from the rest of the UK.

The post-Brexit solution, designed to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, is cited as the Democratic Unionist Party's main reason for refusing to return to powersharing.

The instability in Northern Ireland has raised concerns in Dublin, Brussels and Washington, and the row between the UK and the EU shows few signs of coming to a rapid conclusion, despite indications of a more positive tone from the British side in recent weeks.

von der Leyen called it a "good first meeting".

"We face many common challenges, from tackling climate change and the energy transition to Russia's war against Ukraine," she tweeted.

She said she looked forward to "constructive co-operation" between the two countries.

In London, Europe Minister Leo Docherty spoke for the government at a meeting of the UK-EU parliamentary partnership assembly and told a roomful of European and British politicians that it remained the UK's "preference to resolve this through talks".

"We are engaging in constructive dialogue to find solutions," he said.

There, he hit out at the EU's decision to deny British access to research programmes such as Horizon, accusing the bloc of failing to fulfil its part of the agreement.

"It brings no conceivable disadvantage to the EU or its member states, but the EU has politicised scientific co-operation by linking it with the Northern Ireland Protocol," he said.

"Putting politics in the way of scientific collaboration constrains human potential and hurts everybody."

Sefcovic, who spoke after Docherty, offered warm words for the progress made in recent weeks with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly as EU-UK talks restarted.

But he had a stark warning about the consequences of the UK pushing ahead with plans to rip up the protocol, saying the proposals put forward between the two sides to solve the issues in Northern Ireland are not fundamentally different.

"This is surely the moment to abandon recourse to unilateral action, such as the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

"Unilaterally disapplying core parts of the protocol would also have serious consequences for our trade relationship under the Trade and Co-operation Agreement."

He said that any "additional or persistent uncertainty" would not help amid a cost-of-living crisis.

Pointing to UK's idea of a "green lane", he contrasted it with EU proposals.

"The issue here boils down to "no checks" versus "minimum checks", stemming from Brexit itself. Because we must acknowledge that Brexit did fundamentally alter trade on the island of Ireland."

"I believe that our respective positions are not worlds apart if we genuinely explore the EU's robust proposals."

By Dominic McGrath

source: PA

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

