Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Test XY AG

09/11/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Test XY AG / Key word(s): Sustainability Test XY AG 11-Sep-2021 / 22:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is a test - please ignore

Test Test, ?!!"§%USDUSD%(R)(TM)GBPEUR Test Test, ?!!"§%USDUSD%(R)(TM)GBPEURüöäß

- Lorem Ipsum

- Lorem Ipsum

- Lorem Ipsum 

Test           Test Test Test 
Test           Test Test Test 
Test           Test Test Test 
Test           Test Test Test 
Test           Test Test Test 
Test           Test Test Test 
Test           Test Test Test

Lorem Ipsum

1. Lorem Ipsum

2. Lorem Ipsum

3. Lorem Ipsum

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

11-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Test XY AG 
              Germany 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, 
              Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1232361 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1232361 11-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232361&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 11, 2021 16:30 ET (20:30 GMT)

All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
09/10Sterling Lost 0.18% to $1.3833 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/10FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.53% Lower at 7029.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/10STOXX EUROPE 600 : EU Rejects Calls For Northern Ireland Treaty Renegotiation
MT
09/10FTSE Gains, Pound Expected to Fall Against Euro in 2022 on UK Rate Rise Delay..
DJ
09/10UBS Notes UK July GDP Signals Slow Start in Q3
MT
09/10MIND THE GAP : Bank of England warns banks over data deficiencies
RE
09/10DJ INDUSTRIAL : US Dollar Slips Earlier on Friday as Risk-Taking Returns
MT
09/10Mitsubishi UFG Is Cautious on Short-Term Sterling Upside
MT
09/10FTSE 100 Gains, Sterling Rises on Prospect of BOE Tightening
DJ
09/10Spread of 'Delta' COVID-19 knocks wind out of UK economy in July
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish