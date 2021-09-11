DGAP-Ad-hoc: Test XY AG / Key word(s): Sustainability Test XY AG 11-Sep-2021 / 22:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is a test - please ignore

Test Test, ?!!"§%USDUSD%(R)(TM)GBPEUR Test Test, ?!!"§%USDUSD%(R)(TM)GBPEURüöäß

- Lorem Ipsum

- Lorem Ipsum

- Lorem Ipsum

Test Test Test Test Test Test Test Test Test Test Test Test Test Test Test Test Test Test Test Test Test Test Test Test Test Test Test Test

Lorem Ipsum

1. Lorem Ipsum

2. Lorem Ipsum

3. Lorem Ipsum

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

11-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Test XY AG Germany Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1232361 End of Announcement DGAP News Service =------------

1232361 11-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232361&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 11, 2021 16:30 ET (20:30 GMT)