Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Time for final preparations for life outside EU, UK tells firms

12/01/2020 | 03:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An umbrella with EU and British flags attached to it is held ahead of a speech by Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in Florence

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government is urging businesses to make final preparations for a new trading relationship with the EU from Jan. 1, saying a new centre to monitor goods will help ease what it described as "short-term disruption" after Brexit.

With just a month to go before the end of the Brexit transition period, the government reminded exporters and importers that, with or without a trade deal, they must get ready for new paperwork and procedures at the border when the UK leaves the European Union's single market and customs union.

Many businesses say they are struggling to prepare because of a lack of clarity over the future relationship. The UK and the EU are still trying to seal a trade deal amid big differences on issues such as fishing and state aid.

In a statement, the government said a new Border Operations Centre would be set up to gather information on the flow of goods and people, adding: "Changes to the way we trade with Europe will likely mean that there is short-term disruption at the border."

"This (centre) will help us tackle challenges quickly and decisively, and give us increased information which will make us safer and more secure," said Michael Gove, the minister handling Britain's divorce deal.

Business minister Alok Sharma said he had written to nearly five million British companies to outline "the top actions they need to take".

The government's critics say it is putting the onus on business to take the hit from a new customs regime rather than equipping them with the tools to deal with what they fear will be chaos at the border, even if the government secures a deal.

Failure to secure a deal would mean higher prices and shortages of fresh food in supermarkets, the critics say. The Office for Budget Responsibility has said such a failure would wipe an extra 2% off the United Kingdom's economic output.]

Even with a deal, companies will have to navigate customs checks and new rules at the border after Prime Minister Boris Johnson early on ruled out staying in the EU's customs union.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2020
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
03:20aEUROPE : European shares rise on vaccine hopes, China data; Brexit talks eyed
RE
03:00aLondon Stock Exchange opens Brexit trading hub in Amsterdam
RE
11/30Britain tells EU not to politicise financial market access
RE
11/30Confidence rises sharply in growing Irish manufacturing sector - PMI
RE
11/30EUROPE : European shares slip at end of best ever month
RE
11/30Sterling heads higher on hopes of a Brexit trade deal
RE
11/30Christmas, coronavirus and fear of no-deal Brexit push Europe's warehouses to..
RE
11/30Stocks set for best month ever, dollar and gold pay the price
RE
11/30Christmas, coronavirus and fear of no-deal Brexit push Europe's warehouses to..
RE
11/30Britain wants an EU trade deal but will not change position, says PM's spokes..
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ