UK Brexit supremo Frost resigns in blow to PM Johnson

* Frost says he is concerned by government's direction
* Go for low tax and low regulation -Frost
* Johnson under pressure after scandals
* Opposition says government in chaos
LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - British Brexit minister David
Frost resigned on Saturday over disillusionment with the
direction of Boris Johnson's government, dealing a major blow to
the embattled prime minister https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/british-pm-johnson-faces-rebellion-parliament-over-covid-measures-2021-12-14
as the Omicron variant sweeps the country.
The resignation of Frost, a core architect of Johnson's
tumultuous Brexit strategy, raised questions about the future
tone of the EU divorce and the immediate course of talks on
Northern Ireland. It also added to a sense of turmoil in
Johnson's Conservative government.
Frost said he was confident that Brexit was secure, but said
he had concerns about the government's direction.
"You know my concerns about the current direction of
travel," Frost told Johnson in a letter released by Downing
Street.
"I hope we will move as fast as possible to where we need to
get to: a lightly regulated, low tax, entrepreneurial economy,
at the cutting edge of modern science and economic change."
His resignation was first reported by The Mail on Sunday,
which said it was triggered by Johnson's tougher COVID
restrictions but also by a broader discontent with tax rises and
the cost of environmental policies.
Frost said he had agreed with Johnson earlier this month to
leave in January, but because his move had been leaked it should
happen with immediate effect.
"We also need to learn to live with COVID," Frost said. "I
hope we can get back on track soon and not be tempted by the
kind of coercive measures we have seen elsewhere."
Johnson said he was sorry to receive Frost's resignation.
The departure of the British government's most senior Brexit
negotiator comes on top of warnings from some of his Johnson's
own Conservative Party lawmakers that he must improve his
leadership or face a challenge.
Johnson, who won a landslide election victory in December
2019, is facing the biggest crisis of his premiership after a
litany of scandals and missteps, which his opponents say show
he is unfit to be prime minister.
He has faced a barrage of criticism since a video emerged
showing his staff laughing and joking about a Downing Street
party during a 2020 Christmas lockdown when such festivities
were banned.
Downing Street had denied a party took place. Britain's top
civil servant, Simon Case, has stepped down from leading the
investigation into alleged parties after it was disclosed that
an event had been held in his own office.
The loss of a parliamentary seat in an election defeat in a
Conservative stronghold earlier this week showed public dismay
over the litany of scandals and stepped up pressure on Johnson.
BREXIT FUTURE
Frost, a former diplomat who was repeatedly hailed by
Johnson as "the greatest Frost since the Great Frost of 1709,"
was a committed Brexit supporter who negotiated Johnson's
revised EU divorce deal and a trade agreement.
He cast the United Kingdom's 2016 vote to leave the EU as
part of a broader rebellion against the bloc's transnational
collective governance that wanted to revive the nation-state.
Having such a true "Brexit believer" at the heart of British
power gave reassurance to Brexit supporters in the Conservative
Party that Johnson would remain tough on the European Union.
Frost, until his resignation, was leading an attempt by
London to renegotiate parts of the divorce deal concerning
Northern Ireland.
Beyond Brexit, though, the 56 year-old Frost was unhappy.
In a speech last month, Frost expressed his clear discontent
with the course of post-Brexit British policy.
"We have not successfully rolled back the frontiers of the
European Union from Britain with Brexit, only to import that
European model after all this time," Frost said in a Nov. 22
speech at the Margaret Thatcher Conference on Trade.
He disagreed with "those who think we can treat the private
sector as just a convenient way of keeping the public sector
running."
"It isn't just a source of taxes," Frost said. "We can't
carry on as we were before, and if after Brexit all we do is
import the European social model we will not succeed."
The opposition Labour Party said the government was in chaos
and said Johnson should provide clarity on what would happen in
talks with the EU over the Northern Irish Protocol, a part of
the divorce deal.
"Boris Johnson needs to get a grip, tell us his plan for
the next few weeks and bring certainty for the people of
Northern Ireland by unblocking the stalemate over the Protocol,"
said Jenny Chapman, Labour's shadow minister of state at the
Cabinet Office.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and William Schomberg
Writing by Guy Faulconbridge in London
Editing by Catherine Evans, Matthew Lewis and Leslie Adler)