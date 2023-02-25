UK, EU inching towards Northern Ireland deal, Irish PM says

DUBLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Britain and the European
Union are inching towards concluding talks on revising
post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland and an agreement is
possible, but by no means guaranteed, in the coming days,
Ireland's prime minister said on Saturday.
Momentum has been building for weeks towards a deal to ease
checks on trade that were introduced under the Northern Ireland
Protocol - the arrangements agreed to avoid a hard border with
EU member Ireland when Britain exited the EU in 2020.
Lawmakers in British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's
Conservative party have been told to be in parliament on Monday,
in a sign that a deal could be imminent.
"I think the talks on reforming the protocol are inching
towards a conclusion. Certainly the deal isn't done yet, but I
do think we are inching towards a conclusion," Leo Varadkar told
reporters.
"There is the possibility of agreement in the next few days
but by no means guaranteed ... There's still a gap to be
closed," Varadkar said, adding there is ongoing engagement
between the UK government and European Commission.
Varadkar, who played a key role when the protocol was agreed
in 2019, encouraged London, Brussels and Northern Irish
politicians "to go the extra mile" to help reach an agreement,
saying the benefits would be "huge".
While an agreement would mark an end to a two-year
standoff between Britain and the EU, Sunak could face a battle
with pro-Brexit Conservative lawmakers and pro-British Northern
Irish politicians to make the deal work.
Opinion polls have consistently shown a majority of Northern
Irish voters - who opposed Brexit - favour the idea of the
protocol, however the province's assembly and power-sharing
government have not sat for a year due to unionist opposition.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), the region's
largest pro-British party, has said it will not end its boycott
of the assembly unless all checks on goods bound for Northern
Ireland from Britain are removed.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin
Editing by Mark Potter and Frances Kerry)