"I think the talks on reforming the (Northern Ireland) protocol are inching towards a conclusion. Certainly the deal isn't done yet, but I do think we are inching towards a conclusion," Leo Varadkar told reporters.

"There is the possibility of agreement in the next few days but by no means guaranteed ... There's still a gap to be closed," Varadkar said, adding there is ongoing engagement between London and Brussels.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mark Potter)