UK PM Liz Truss resigns

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
10/20/2022 | 08:45am EDT
British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation, outside Number 10 Downing Street, London

LONDON (Reuters) - Liz Truss said on Thursday she was resigning as British prime minister, brought down by her economic programme that sent shockwaves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed.

Below is the full text of her speech in Downing Street:

"I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills, Putin's illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent and our country has been held back for too long by low economic growth.

"I was elected by the Conservative Party with a mandate to change this. We delivered on energy bills and on cutting National Insurance. And we set out a vision for a low tax, high growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit.

"I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.

"This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We've agreed that there will be a leadership election, to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country's economic stability and national security.

"I will remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen. Thank you."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alistair Smout)


© Reuters 2022
