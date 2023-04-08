Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Delayed  -  05:28:41 2023-04-07 pm EDT
0.8780 GBX   +0.01%
04/08UK PM Sunak to meet U.S. President in Northern Ireland
RE
04/07Sterling Gains 0.69% to $1.2419 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/07Huge queues of cars stretching back from Dover amid 90-minute waits
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

UK PM Sunak to meet U.S. President in Northern Ireland

04/08/2023 | 07:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden visits California

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet Joe Biden in Northern Ireland next week when the U.S. president flies in to take part in events to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace accord.

Having helped broker the 1998 deal, the United States remains an influential voice in Northern Ireland's politics and has sought to protect the peace from the strains caused by Britain's exit from the European Union.

Sunak will greet Biden on Tuesday evening when Air Force One lands for what will be a closely watched visit to both sides of the Irish border at a time of heightened political uncertainty in Northern Ireland.

Sunak hosts a gala dinner on Wednesday to commemorate the anniversary, his office said in a statement setting out some details of his itinerary.

Biden, who often speaks proudly of his Irish roots, will also spend time in the Irish Republic, where he will visit Dublin and his two ancestral homes.

The Good Friday Agreement - signed on April 10, 1998 - largely ended three decades of sectarian bloodshed that had convulsed Northern Ireland since the late 1960s.

However the anniversary has been overshadowed by a year-long boycott by Northern Ireland's largest pro-British unionist party of the power-sharing devolved government central to the peace deal. The Democratic Unionist Party is angry about post-Brexit trade rules that treated the province differently to the rest of the UK.

In March, Britain's MI5 intelligence agency increased the threat level in Northern Ireland from domestic terrorism to "severe" - meaning an attack is highly likely - though the move was not thought to be linked to the anniversary.

Biden clashed with the British government at times during Brexit talks, but has spoken in support of a recently agreed UK-EU deal to address some of the tensions caused by the original Brexit agreement.

Although that deal has so far failed to restore the devolved government in Northern Ireland, Sunak will seek to bolster his support for the province by announcing a summit later in the year to stimulate international investment.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Giles Elgood)


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
04/08UK PM Sunak to meet U.S. President in Northern Ireland
RE
04/07Sterling Gains 0.69% to $1.2419 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/07Huge queues of cars stretching back from Dover amid 90-minute waits
AN
04/06Sterling Lost 0.18% to $1.2438 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/06Britain unveils research funding programme as backup to EU's Horizon
RE
04/06FTSE 100 Index Ends 1.03% Higher at 7741.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/06FTSE 100 Closes Up 1.03% in Third Week of Gains
DJ
04/06Stocks end shortened week on positive note
AN
04/06WPP Gains on Talk of FGS Global Stake Sale
DJ
04/06Gilt Yields Could Fall as Impact of BOE Rate Rises Emerge
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer