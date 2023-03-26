UK PM Sunak to unveil measures to crack down on anti-social behaviour

Sunak, who has seen a small tick up in his approval ratings since last month and received a boost when he curtailed a rebellion in his party over Brexit, is increasingly setting out his policy agenda to try to close a double-digit lead in the opinion polls for the opposition Labour Party.

He will say the new measures, including "hotspot" policing and a ban on nitrous oxide or laughing gas, underscores his zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour which will see offenders receiving swift and visible punishments.

"Anti-social behaviour undermines the basic right of people to feel safe in the place they call home," Sunak said in a statement.

"The public have rightly had enough - which is why I am determined to restore people's confidence that those responsible will be quickly and visibly punished."

