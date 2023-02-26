UK PM and EC president to hold face-to-face talks on protocol

(Alliance News) - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will hold face-to-face talks in the UK with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday, as he looks to finalise a deal to fix issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In a joint statement on Sunday from Downing Street and the European Commission, they confirmed Sunak and von der Leyen will meet to discuss the "range of complex challenges around" the Brexit treaty.

It comes after speculation mounted that a deal could be announced imminently, with Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab saying Britain and the EU were on the "cusp" of striking an agreement.

In the joint statement issued by Downing Street, the pair said: "Today, president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and prime minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak, agreed to continue their work in person towards shared, practical solutions for the range of complex challenges around the protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland.

"President von der Leyen will therefore meet with the prime minister in the UK tomorrow."

By Patrick Daly, PA Political Correspondent

source: PA

