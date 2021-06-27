Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

UK, Singapore launch talks on digital trade agreement

06/27/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British Union Jack flags are seen on the desks of Members of the Brexit Party during a debate on the last European summit, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and Singapore will on Monday start negotiations on a new digital trade agreement that could remove barriers, part of London's push to become what it calls a "global tech powerhouse" post-Brexit.

Since completing its exit from the European Union at the end of last year, Britain has been pressing ahead with new trade deals especially with countries in the Indo-Pacific region, with the most recent agreement signed with Australia.

Digital trade is seen as key by the government to support British tech companies in capitalising on investment opportunities abroad to try to help a post-COVID recovery.

The government said any agreement with Singapore could remove barriers to digital trade and enable British exporters to expand into high-tech markets. The talks will be kicked off in a video call.

"A cutting-edge deal with Singapore will keep us at the forefront of the technological revolution, ensuring we lead the way in digitally delivered trade and industries like fintech and cybersecurity," British trade minister Liz Truss said.

"The UK will be the first European country to ever negotiate a Digital Economy Agreement, which shows what we can do as a sovereign trading nation," she said in a statement.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
06/26Britain could face food shortages due to lorry driver crisis
RE
06/25Sterling Gains 0.58% to $1.3883 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/25Dollar steady after U.S. inflation data misses estimates
RE
06/25Dollar steady after U.S. inflation data misses estimates
RE
06/25Dollar steady after U.S. inflation data misses estimates
RE
06/25FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.69% Higher at 7136.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/25FTSE 100 Closes Higher as Markets Shrug Off Fed Outlook
DJ
06/25BoE Starts Supervisory Action On Euroclear Over System Outage Case
MT
06/25Sterling set for worst month vs dollar since September
RE
06/25FTSE Gains, Fed Could Tighten Before BOE, Denting Pound Vs Dollar
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish